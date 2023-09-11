CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at Bald Eagle Area School District are advocating for another memorial of 9/11, the Freedom Flag, to become a national symbol of remembrance of that fateful day.

The students who currently walk through the district’s halls did not experience September 11, but they are coming together to never forget.

“None of these students were alive when it happened,” Barbara Young, BEASD Gifted Support Teacher said.

Each school building in BEASD is now flying the flag. Young said the district is only the second school in the state to do so.

“It really is an honor for us to have it,” Young said. “I think this is a district that really values our freedom and is very patriotic and really values the people who have fought for our country.”

The process of getting the flags to the school began almost a year ago. It began with the high school’s History Club researching and learning about the significance of the flag.

“I went to a board meeting that actually helped us get the Freedom Flag and bring it here,” Alexa Thomas, who a junior at Bald Eagle Area High School said. “We helped set up the slideshow to help talk about the Freedom Flag and what it stands for.”

The flag features 10 elements, all representing aspects of 9/11.

The flag is not the only item that holds special significance at the high school. Thanks to an educational initiative through The Freedom Flag Foundation, a piece of the World Trade Center has been brought to Bald Eagle.

“The president of the organization gained this piece of metal from the World Trade Center from a bigger organization,” Lilly Nyman, a student at Bald Eagle Area High School said. “Whenever he received the piece, he actually found out that it was a piece of the tower that was holding up his friend who died that very day.”

Now, the History Club leaders are working to spread the word about the flag to Pennsylvania’s state officials.

“I think if the entire country all has the same symbol of remembrance, I think it will really be uniting for us,” Young said.