BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Got any plans for Thanksgiving? If you don’t, the Bellefonte Knights of Columbus will be hosting a free Thanksgiving Day dinner open to the public on Thursday.

The dinner will be at their hall located at 315 Stoney Batter in Bellefonte.

Guests can choose an eat-in or take-out option for their food.

In previous years, the church has served more than 150 meals.

“During COVID, the take-out option became really popular, but every year we serve as many people as we can, and we always hope for more,” Tim O’Donnell, the Chair of the Thanksgiving meal said.

The menu will feature many Thanksgiving dishes including Roasted Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Glazed Ham, Stuffing, Gravy, Green Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Cranberry Sauce, Rolls, and Pie.

The meal is scheduled to take place at the hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and registration for a meal in advance is not needed.