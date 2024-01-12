(WTAJ) — To commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, WTAJ along with other Nexstar-owned and partnered television stations will air a special titled “A Granddaughter’s Dream.”

The special, which airs on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m., highlights 15-year-old Yolanda Renee King, the only grandchild of civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott. King is honoring her grandparents with what she describes as a love letter on what would have been Dr. King’s 95th birthday.

The teen wrote a picture book “We Dream a World” which she first started working on in the 6th grade. She also sat down for an in-depth interview along with her mother Arndrea Waters King, on the campus of Spelman College, an HBCU, where five generations of King women have attended.

King talks about how she is fulfilling her grandfather’s dream, discusses the significance of her family’s legacy and says that she believes it’s time for a new generation to step forward to continue what her grandfather started.

She’s been raising her voice since age 9 captivating crowds around the country.

In addition to the special, the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation announced that it will donate $10,000 to the Drum Major Institute to honor Dr. King.