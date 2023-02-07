ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Tyrone Stewart got the cooking bug after spending years watching and tasting his mother, Elizabeth’s, food.

Stewart said his mother always cooked a feast for him and his siblings. He described how they never went hungry, and she made comfort food.

Stewart was born and raised in Philadelphia. He attended Downingtown Industrial and Agricultural School just outside of the city, entering the Culinary Arts track. He graduated with a certificate and took a job at a bar on South Street in the city.

He came to Altoona 25 years ago looking to get away from the Philadelphia streets and live a better life. In turn, he met his wife and had three kids.

Over the years, he spoke with his Altoona friends about possibly opening a food truck one day because Altoona did not have a lot. He thought the truck was a good opportunity to introduce people to a new kind of cuisine.

“You know, my pride is for cooking and my ability to cook good food,” Stewart said. “I thought it be a good idea for me to open up a food truck and introduce people to different varieties of food.”

He decided to call his restaurant “Liz’s Kitchen” in honor of his mother. Elizabeth passed away in 2007 from terminal cancer, and he felt that was turning point in going into life with purpose.

When deciding on the menu, he wanted to bring people the foods he learned from Philadelphia and his mother’s kitchen. A staple in his lifetime is a Philly Cheesesteak, which he knows at the back of his hand.

His started his business in a trailer on Seventh Ave in Altoona. He hired an artist to capture his branding of “Come and get your Philly On.” His menu then was simple featuring; cheesesteaks, wings and French fries.

“I’m giving people an authentic Philly cheesesteak without having to go four hours away,” Stewart said.

His cheesesteaks consist of shaved ribeye, cooper white American cheese, optional peppers and onions, mayo, and other toppings. Stewart gets all these ingredients fresh and local and makes the cheesesteaks to order.

Those who come to Liz’s Kitchen get food cooked with loads of love. That’s something he said is guarantee for anyone that comes through his doors.

When he opened the truck in 2019, he gained a loyal following. He was appreciative that he maintained business during the pandemic since he was a takeout-only location. He described having people traveling from all around the region to try his authentic dish.

“I have people that travel from 2 hours away to come to Liz’s Kitchen,” Stewart said. “I’m just blessed and humbled by the blessings.”

Now, he serves multiple varieties of cheesesteaks that include chicken and seafood. He plans to introduce more foods as weekly specials: including mac and cheese, bourbon ribeye steak, cabbage, and more.

Additionally, he’s received loads of support from other small business owners, such as Scorchin Boxing, Greenbean Coffee House, and the Altoona Police. He’s blessed to be working with this group of business owners and receive the overall support.

However, he’s also loyal and supportive to the community. Stewart said it’s always important to go above and beyond to give back. That’s why he always is willing to provide food to those less fortunate and help at community events.

“One year, I gave away 35 turkeys with all the fixings. That was out my pocket. That same year, during Thanksgiving, I must’ve fed 150 people,” Stewart said. “That is something I’ve always been committed to, helping those less fortunate. I’m committed to that, not going to change.”

Stewart’s youngest son Bryce is taking the reigns over in cooking all the food. Bryce created all the sauces that go on the restaurants wings, and he cooks most of the cheesesteaks. However, all the specials are Stewart’s recipes.

In January 2022, he purchased the current building he’s in on the corner of Seventh Ave and 3rd Street. He said he receives around seven to eight new customers a day. Plus, he’s maintaining the good reviews on social media.

Stewart said if his mom were alive, she’d be proud. He feels he’s more accountable and disciplined as he’s grown and became a business owner.

“She would be very very proud,” Stewart said. “To be honest sometimes I feel her. I feel her energy. I hear her words. I don’t make excuses for nothing in my life at this point. Everything I do at this point is what was instilled in me that I may have neglected growing up.”

Liz’s Kitchen opens Tuesday through Saturday from 11-8 PM. Their location is 708 3rd St. You can call their business at 814-201-2024 for catering and festivals.