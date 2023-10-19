BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Blair County NAACP celebrated 100 years of freedom fighting at their third annual Freedom Fighter Gala on Oct. 18.

This years theme was “The Fight Ain’t Finished” and was held at the Casino at Lakemont.

The community came dressed to impress enjoying food, live music and messages from Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Bob Casey and keynote speaker Dr. Ron W. Darbeau.

With countless wins in amplifying Black voices and bringing attention to local issues by disrupting the status quo, NAACP President Andrae Holsey says their work isn’t finished.

“I want a better world for my kids than the one I grew up in and my dad wanted better for me than the one he grew up in. It wasn’t that long ago that issues we’re discussing from the civil rights movement happened. My father grew up in a segregated DC. I grew up and experienced Klu Klux Klan interaction in 2004.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

Committed to a world without racism, Holsey says the gloves won’t be coming off until the mission is achieved.

“Freedom is a hard fought battle but we’re here fighting it and we’re proud to be.”