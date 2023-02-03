ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant that will be opening soon in downtown Altoona with the goal of bringing soul food and African American culture to the city.

The owner of City Needs LLC by Culture & Variety Tnasia Smith said they’re hoping to open sometime in early March. The menu will consist of all things soul, like mac and cheese, banana pudding, yams and greens with smoked turkey.

“Living in Altoona my whole life and traveling to bigger cities they always had soul food…and here in Altoona we don’t really have that but we’re becoming more diverse, so we just wanted to bring something to Altoona to show the African American culture,” Smith said.

Smith added the family establishment will also offer a plant-based menu.

Along with grabbing a bite to eat, guests who stop in will also be able to browse through different hair and skin products like shea butter and black soap.

