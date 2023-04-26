BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) Blair County Commissioners held their annual HealthChoices meeting on Wednesday.

HealthChoices offers access to quality, cost-efficient services and support.

HealthChoices is the name of Pennsylvania’s managed care program for medical assistance and contracts with the Department of Human Services to administer the behavioral health program in Blair County.

Through a subcontract, recipients receive quality health care and timely access to appropriate mental health and/or drug and alcohol services.

Amy Marten-Shanafelt the executive director for Blair HealthChoices voiced her concern for low-income areas, mental health and substance abuse. The problem has always been in the area but grew especially after COVID-19.

“The goals within the HealthChoices program, one is to make sure everyone gets access to care, make sure everyone gets access to quality care and to make sure that we manage the program and the funds so there is no waste” Marten-Shanafelt said.

For further information check out Blair HealthChocies Central PA behavioral health.