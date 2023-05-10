BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Blair County Courthouse has adopted a new policy limiting who will have ID badges to bypass the security line at the entrance of the building.



This policy took effect on May 1, 2023.

The “Building Security and Inspections” section in the handbook now states only the newest version of employee IDs will be accepted at the front door and only employees with offices inside the courthouse will have IDs. This leaves attorneys, judges and others to now wait in line before entering the building.

The confusion began when the Sheriff’s department presented concerns about having possession of old ID cards. For safety purposes, the old ID cards would be replaced or upgraded to new ones.

“The initial response across the table from the commissioner’s office was from the team, was no access unless you’re an employee, it was proposed back to some of the attorneys that we would consider letting certain attorneys in,” Ott said.

Most of the commissioners agreed IDs would be not issued unless an employee works with an office inside the courthouse, including IT contractors. This would mean magisterial district judges and others who do not have offices inside the courthouse will have to pass through security.

The commissioners are facing questioning over the sudden change as county judges even sent a letter expressing their concerns about long lines which will delay proceedings.

Laura Burke is the only commissioner to consider modifying the list, but she says they made the decision for safety purposes.

“I understand that change is difficult but we do feel that it’s in the best interest of the county,” Burke said.

Sheriff Ott has proposed a secondary entrance for all employees and attorneys but it will take time. They do not have the manpower at the moment to staff the location for a second entrance.

“That is being indicated that my office is the one that has the decision on this then I would be willing to sit down with the bar association and talk with them and the president judge and say look what compromise can we do or do we need to do.”

No further comments have been made, but the sheriff’s department is working to come to a compromise on this on-going issue.