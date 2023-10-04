BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A local organization is observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month by raising awareness to the violence that occurs behind closed doors.

Family Services Incorporated in Blair County is hosting a Domestic Violence Awareness Month Lunch and Learn on Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at American Legion Social Hall in Hollidaysburg.

The luncheon will host speaker Michelle Cooper from the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence as she talks about the role addiction plays in abuse and how we as a community can help survivors.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence estimates that 20 people per minute are psychically assaulted by an intimate partner every day. The Victim Services Program served 700 Blair County residents with domestic abuse related services last year.

The event is open to the public and lunch will be provided. The event is free, but participants are still asked to register.

If you or a loved one is the victim of domestic violence, help is available by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at +1-800-799-7233 or by texting “START” to 88788, or via an online chat.