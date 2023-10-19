CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After full mastectomy surgery earlier this year, a Boalsburg woman said because of the care of her doctors, she was able to return home the same day.

Barbara Downs’s journey with breast cancer, which is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, began in 2014. What she thought was a routine annual mammogram, left her surprised and scared.

“I found out I had stage 1-A ductal breast cancer,” Downs said.

After undergoing treatment and a lumpectomy, she overcame the cancer. However, in Dec. 2022, her annual mammogram found a different type of cancer in the same breast.

“When you have breast cancer, even if you’re treated, you’re never really free and your follow up is extremely important,” Downs said.

During her second journey, she met Dr. Mona Duncan, a breast surgeon at Geisinger Healthplex State College.

“We talked about the options at that point in time and probably one of the better options was a mastectomy,” Dr. Duncan said. “She is actually the very first patient that we did here at Grey’s Woods with a mastectomy and a reconstruction or a tissue expander.”

Downs was able to go back to her home just four hours after the surgery, which was another first for the hospital.

“Pain is really the only reason we kept people in the hospital,” Dr. Duncan said. “In conjunction with the anesthesia, we came up with kind of this cocktail of a very long-acting local anesthetic. Surprisingly, people were telling me they took Tylenol afterward.”

Now at 82-years-old, Downs said she’s feeling good. She also noted the life-saving actions not ignoring her regular breast care had on her life.

“Had my cancers not been picked up as early as they were, I wouldn’t probably be sitting here,” Downs said. “If people are frightened of having an outpatient mastectomy, I can just say that I found it very doable.”