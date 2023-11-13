The investigation into a body found overnight on Interstate 90 last week was confirmed to be a homicide case, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The Erie County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on the body this past weekend where they identified the victim as a 48-year-old woman with no known ties to the Erie region.

Her name has not yet been released due to a continuing investigation and police notifying the family. The cause of death has also not been released at this time.

The body was found at about 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 10 after the Belle Valley Fire Department responded to reports of a brush fire on I-90 at mile marker 30 (near Hammett/Parade Street and Wesleyville/Bayfront Connector). Once on the scene, crews found the body off the shoulder of the interstate and originally ruled the case as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP in Erie at 814-898-1641.