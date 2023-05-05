UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — The Penn State Board of Trustees (BOT) approved $160,000,000 in athletic facility projects Friday, most notably $70,000,000 for the first phase of Beaver Stadium’s remodel.

The initial plans were approved Thursday, May 4 by a BOT sub-committee but it wasn’t fully approved until Friday, May 5.

Phase one of the Beaver Stadium project includes winterization of the stadium, upgraded stadium lighting, backlogged maintenance school president Neely Bendapudi estimated to cost nearly $200,000,000, and the hiring of an architect and engineer for the full stadium remodel.

“I am committed to continuing to grow our Intercollegiate Athletics program and to keeping Penn State competitive on the national stage,” President Bendapudi said in a statement Thursday. “We have one of only a handful of self-sustaining intercollegiate athletics departments in the country, which means that this project can move forward, distinctly, without using the University’s overall budget, tuition dollars, student fees or the critical resources available in support of our educational and research missions.”

Five other athletic facility projects were also approved Friday including $31,900,000 for a remodel to the Greenberg Indoor Sports Center. Formally Penn State’s ice arena, the university is planning a 38,000-square-foot health, nutrition and dining area for all Penn State athletes.

The board approved $22,000,000 for phase two of the Lasch Football Building’s remodel. This second update focuses on meeting spaces, offices and the creation of an event space. This second phase brings the project cost to $70,300,000 after spending more than $48,000,000 on the project’s first phase.

Penn State approved $21,250,000 for Penn State’s soccer facilities. The Jeffery Field Complex, home of the university’s men’s and women’s soccer teams, will get a full remodel to its locker rooms, training facilities, operations center and offices.

An Olympic sports practice bubble was green-lit for $9,800,000. The facility will be seasonal, and be used by Olympic sports teams who share time with football in Holuba Hall during the winter and spring months.

Finally, Penn State passed a $5,200,000 project to renovate the East Area Locker Room facility used to support 16 of the university’s athletic programs.