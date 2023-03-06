SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Shannon O’Connor, the California woman facing a slew of charges after she allegedly hosted alcohol-fueled parties for underage teens, was attacked by five inmates in a Santa Clara County jail, court records show.

The five inmates are scheduled to be arraigned in court this week in connection to the October 24, 2022 attack at Elmwood Correctional Facility.

O’Connor has remained incarcerated since she was arrested in late 2021. She is accused of throwing the secret, boozy parties during which she allegedly pressured teenagers into having sex with each other.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, O’Connor threw “disturbing” and dangerous parties between 2020-2021 without her husband’s knowledge.

The married 47-year-old woman lured victims to her Los Gatos mansion through social media and through her own sons who attended Los Gatos High School, prosecutors said. Girls told investigators that they were sexually assaulted by boys while extremely intoxicated and O’Connor watched. O’Connor is charged with 39 criminal counts, including felony child endangerment and sexual battery.

As she awaits trial, court documents obtained by Nexstar’s KRON revealed that inmates attacked O’Connor. Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Thrall wrote in court documents, “On October 24, 2022, five inmates assaulted (O’Connor) while inside a dorm room. The assault lasted for approximately sixteen seconds until deputies entered the dorm room.”

The inmates beat O’Connor with their bare hands, as well as kicked her, Thrall wrote.

Deputies broke up the fight and transported O’Connor to a hospital. After she was treated for her injuries, O’Connor was returned to jail.

The inmates involved in the attack were identified in court records as Erika Amaya, Danielle Chavez, Sophia Vigil, Anita Quiroz, and Marjaana Gardea. They will be arraigned in court Thursday for one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

O’Connor, meanwhile, currently has no chance of getting out of jail because a judge denied granting bail last year.

Her ex-husband said O’Connor is a “menace to society” and needs to remain locked up. “I know her. I know what she is capable of. She has the financial means and arrogance to break the law again,” her ex-husband said.

O’Connor’s current husband, Robert Amaral, reportedly filed for divorce after her arrest.