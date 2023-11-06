JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — CamTran has announced that they’ll be holding a job fair next week in Johnstown.

CamTran will be hosting the mobile job fair on November 9 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cambria County Library at 248 Main St, Johnstown, PA 15901. All you need is a resume and a good outfit!

They have open positions as bus operators and mechanics. You can apply on the CamTran website.

Initial interviews will occur at the job fair on board a CamTran bus,