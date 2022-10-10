PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Central Pa chapter of the American Red Cross is updating its database.

The new update means that some people who weren’t allowed donate previously will now be allowed.

The move follows the FDA, which recently updated its donor eligibility. The administration says after decades of research and observation it determines the risk of spreading mad cow disease through blood donation “remains theoretical.”

“So that means that those that spent time in the UK Ireland or France are able to donate now with the red cross and that began on October,” Laura Burke, Ex. Director of the Central Pa Chapter of the American Red Cross said. “We’ve heard from people who have spent time, specifically with the military and families who have spent time overseas and they are hoping for that opportunity to donate blood and platelets.”

The American Red Cross is working on updating its system and plans on calling those who will now be eligible to donate.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can also download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app for the updated criteria.