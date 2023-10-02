BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An elementary school principal from our area has earned national recognition.

Karen Krisch, who is the principal of Marion-Walker Elementary School in the Bellefonte Area School District, has been named Pennsylvania’s 2023 National Distinguished Principal by the Pennsylvania Principals Association.

Krisch has been an educator for 29 years, beginning her journey at BASD in 2002.

“This is a school that’s near and dear to my heart because I went to school here,” Krisch said. “My children went to school here. I live two miles away. I’ve always wanted to finish my career here.”

Krisch earned a Bachelor of Science in communications disorders from Penn State University, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Science in international education from Northcentral University.

When she found out she was chosen for the 2023 award, Krisch said she was shocked.

“I thought it was a mistake,” Krisch said. “I didn’t think I had any chance of winning.”

Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 5, she will be honored alongside principals from states across the country in Washington D.C.

“There’s topics that are related to education that we’ll get to explore with legislators or the Department of Education, those kinds of things,” Krisch said. “It’s nice to have a voice in what’s happening at the federal level for education.”

Bellefonte Area School District is no stranger to this award. Krisch is the second principal to receive the honor in five years; the other being Kris Vancas in 2018.

“They’re willing to be led, they’re willing to be part of a team,” BASD Superintendent Tammie Burnaford said. “Both Mrs. Krisch and Dr. Vancas led those teams. It says a lot for our community. It says a lot for our students, a lot for our staff in general.”

Burnaford said part of the reason why Krisch was chosen was because of the initiatives she brought to the district. She said Krisch has focused on increasing school safety as well as navigating the schools through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She is very enthusiastic in new programs and innovations,” Burnaford said.

Krisch said she’s most proud of her work promoting the importance of mental health in her school.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“Bringing social/emotional learning and mindfulness,” Krisch said. “Of course our mission here is academics but I care about the whole child and our district cares.”