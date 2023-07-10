BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WPIX) – A 4-year-old boy is dead after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened on Farragut Road in East Flatbush just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The child was found on the ground and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

A preliminary investigation found the child may have slipped past the security gate on the window, sources said. At this point, no criminality is suspected.

A witness said she heard two women and a man screaming after the child fell and saw them trying to perform CPR.

“It was horrible,” said Barbara, the witness. “[They were] hysterical, all upset, howling, saying the kid’s name.”

Police are investigating how the child fell from the building. Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Just last week, a 3-year-old girl was injured in an apparent fall from a Harlem apartment building. Authorities said the girl appeared to have fallen from a sixth-floor window.

In April, a 3-year-old was hospitalized after falling from a sixth-floor window in Manhattan. Several hours later, a 2-year-old girl fell from a window in Queens. Police said she was found lying on the grass outside the building and was taken to the hospital.

Last summer, a 3-year-old boy died after falling from a window on the 29th floor of a Manhattan building. He landed on fifth-floor scaffolding and was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.