FARGUSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WTAJ) – Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death and injury for children in America. Professionals in our area are attending a national training aimed at educating them on proper car seat usage to save lives.

From Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, local and state enforcement officers and human service organizations professionals are invited to attend the nationally standardized Child Passenger Safety (CPS) training at Ferguson Township Municipal Building.

The three-day course will consist of classroom teaching, hands on skills and a car seat safety check. This training allows CPS technicians to educate parents and caregivers with up-to-date child passenger safety information.

On Thursday, Oct. 19 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., parents and caregivers are invited to attend a free public car seat safety check at Bobby Rahal Honda on West College Avenue. Participants can ask questions and receive hands-on instruction from certified CPS technicians on how to choose, install and use car seats and booster seats for their child’s age and size.