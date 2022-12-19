CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Commissioners announced that renovations to the county jail revealed there might have been deceptive practices involved when a bond beam was not installed.

The county recently announced that they hired D’Amico Law Offices LLC, Pittsburgh, to represent the county and file the litigation. Through an examination of the renovations, it showed that old blueprints revealed that the beam was set in place between the roof and exterior walls. This beam was supposed to help items from shifting and prevents future water damage.

Commissioner Dave Glass said the county has had to invest $2-3 million extra to solve the issue and bring the jail up to code.

“Really unfortunate that this wasn’t caught back then,” Glass said. “I don’t understand why it was allowed to be built this way and obviously we don’t like that it costs taxpayers money now which is why we’re going to take a shot to try and recover some of these funds.”