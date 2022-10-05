CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two Clearfield County fire companies are considering a merger after a recent township meeting.

Ramey Fire Company and Houtzdale Fire Company are considering a merger but officials are unsure of exactly what is going to happen.

“All that is going on right now, there is talk between some of the local fire companies that we want to do an exploratory, fact-finding, whatever you want to call it meeting to try and see if a feasibility study basically if it’s even gonna be feasible for us to do something as far as a merger goes to just help erase some of the cost, increase the manpower at each station,” President of Ramey Fire Company, Doug Zazworsky, said.

Right now both companies have a meeting scheduled for Oct. 18, to discuss options of consolidation as well as to see if it is even affordable.

“What’s gonna happen, nothing may happen,” Zazworsky said. “I mean until we have our meeting on the 18th and discuss different options and it may be totally out of line that we can even do something. Meeting is supposed to be with a consultant basically that is going to be there to you know go through all of our stuff, look at what we have and you know it might not happen for a long time I don’t know.”

Members of Ramey Fire Company believe that the merger can bring more manpower for responses as well as an increase in money.

“We’ll number one, you have more people there you can have more for your fundraiser functions and raise money,” Zazworsky said.