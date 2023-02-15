STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Female students from four area schools came together for a career development workshop today in State College. These girls had the opportunity to network with professionals and learn about the everyday aspects of what it’s like to work in different trades. Our Morgan Koziar was at the event and had the opportunity to catch up with students and organizers.

Women working in trades is becoming more and more popular, but even still, for many of these professions — they’re a minority.

“Inspire young girls to say there’s this trade — you can do it’s not just for men,” says Augusta Litzinger who is a construction trades student at Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School

But it doesn’t mean they don’t belong…

“It’s very nice to give them the visual of what they can be and that there is a place for them in this industry, says professional Karris Taddei.

In fact, women who have the desire to do these jobs — should be encouraged to do so.

“Say you wanna do hands on things you need to know like hey its alright no one’s gonna judge you just because it’s in a male-dominated field,” says HVAC student at the greater Altoona Career Technical Center, Isabel Anello.

“We learn that there are varieties based off of what school we go to – we all are in the same boat we’re all for each other we all have each others back,” says electrical technology student, Hayleigh Dolges.

Around 50 girls from Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School, State College High School, CPI and Altoona CTC came together to learn from each other and feel inspired in their careers.

“I’m the only girl in my class right now so it’s like knowing that there’s another female interested in what I’m interested in and then coming here and knowing that there’s other in my industry from other schools. Some of the phrases that we get in any industry they get as well so knowing oh so I’m not the only one. Women are powerful and we need to overcome the men,” says HVAC program student Isabel Anello.

It’s building momentum for these girls, and it’s something they want to continue.

“We’re just thankful we’re thankful to see 46 girls out here and hopefully they feel empowered moving throughout their career and feel like they learned something today and know that they have a community that they can fall back on,” says Taddei.