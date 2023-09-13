A few spotty sprinkles around to our north as cooler air moves into the region. Overnight we become mostly clear and lows will drop into the 40s with light winds. Watch for patchy fog into Thursday morning.

After morning fog on Thursday, sunshine is with us for the afternoon. High temperatures will sit cooler in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight will be another chilly night as lows drop into the low and mid 40s under a clear sky. Patchy fog will again be likely.

A cool start to the day with a mostly sunny sky into the afternoon. High temperatures warm a few degrees but remain seasonable in the low 70s. Overnight we sit mostly clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s.

A mix of clouds and sun for Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures sitting comfortable in the low to mid 70s. Our next front looks to bring in the chance of light showers late Sunday night and into Monday morning.