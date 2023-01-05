ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — At least 10 people are without a home after an Altoona apartment building was destroyed from an early morning fire.

According to crews on scene, they were called to the apartment building at 3rd Street and 5th Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Everyone was able to get out of the building unharmed. However, the building was completely destroyed.

The building suffered a partial collapse because of the fire. An excavator arrived to tear the building down and help put out the rest of the fire.

Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

The building housed a real estate business and was a neighborhood landmark, according to the owners. The building used to house Market Basket, as well, though that closed back in 1995.

