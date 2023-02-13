CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Multiple fire departments in Cambria County are battling a blaze that broke out Monday afternoon, according to dispatch.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Amadei Road in Barr Township at about 3:22 p.m. for a building fire, according to dispatch logs. Details however are limited.

Fire departments from Nicktown, Hope, Spangler, Colver, Nanty Glo, Dauntless, and Pine Township responded to the scene along with Veterans, Blacklick Valley and Ebensburg EMS.

No injuries have been reported, according to dispatch.