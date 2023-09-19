SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Somerset County District Attorney Jeffery Thomas is facing civil charges related to an incident that happened in September 2021.

According to the lawsuit, the unnamed Plaintiff has brought multiple charges against Thomas and is seeking compensation for nine counts surrounding an incident that happened in 2021.

The Plaintiff alleges that Thomas acted negligently, violated her right to bodily integrity, unlawfully used excessive force, committed assault as well as battery, inflicted emotional distress and falsely imprisoned her.

The lawsuit also cites municipal liability as a charge against Thomas, in which the Plaintiff argues that Thomas as well as Somerset County denied her the rights and liberties secured to her by the United States Constitution.

The full lawsuit can be found above.

The Plaintiff has also demanded that the matters within the lawsuit be tried by a jury.