SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas trial has reached a verdict after seven days of testimonies.

In a release from Attorney General Michelle Henry, Thomas was found guilty on six charges including indecent assault, strangulation, simple assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, and felony criminal trespass. These charges stemmed from an incident at a Windber home on Sept. 18, 2021.

“This crime was absolutely abhorrent, even more, disturbing because it was perpetrated by a once-trusted public official elected to protect citizens from the types of despicable acts he inflicted on the victim,” Attorney General Henry said following the verdict. “We commend the jurors for their attention to hearing what was a living nightmare for the victim. We are hopeful this verdict offers her a measure of justice and that the upcoming sentence removes Mr. Thomas’s threat to public safety.”

Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany, who presided over the trial, will order sentencing on May 16, 2023. After the verdict, Judge Creany also ordered that a sexually violent predator assessment be conducted.

During the trial, prosecutors provided evidence that Thomas entered a woman’s home and refused to leave, which ultimately lead to him beating and sexually assaulting the woman, according to the release. The victim testified that because of Thomas’s position as district attorney, she was intimidated which prevented her from reporting the unwanted contact for several days.

Thomas is still facing charges in a separate criminal case and is being prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General regarding domestic abuse allegations in Cambria County. A trial date has not been set.