CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Many hunters are preparing to head into the woods as rifle season begins in Pennsylvania.

In Woodland, The Country Butcher is going to be taking harvested deer and giving back to the area with the “Hunters Sharing the Harvest” program. Since 1991 the program has coordinated to process and distribute over two million pounds of meat. According to the program one average-sized deer can provide enough high protein for 200 meals.

Country Butcher has been doing this for nearly a decade. They first started doing it while eating the costs for it, and that’s when they found the program.

“They do all the paperwork, they provide us with the customers that could use the meat. But we still process them and donate them to local churches, local food banks and the individuals that they have a list of,” Country Butcher Owner Jason Gill said.

Country Butcher has also noticed an increase in the amount of donations they are seeing and rifle season has yet to begin.

“Numbers are way up as far as donations go,” Gill said. We have seen a lot more numbers this year already, and the rifle season hasn’t even started.”

With rising prices across the country, many are struggling at the grocery store and many are relying on donations.

“Every year that goes by more and more people need it. The economy is what it is, and people are struggling,” Gill said. “So it’s very important that we get the word out to hunters that take a deer and maybe aren’t going to consume all of it, or they took their first deer and want to take a second, they can donate it at no cost to them.

For Country Butcher, making sure hunters know the program exists is key.

“A lot of hunters don’t even know that the program exists. So without the hunters, we don’t process the meat to donate it,” Gill said.

And donating is easy, all you have to do is drop off the deer at Country Butcher during business hours and fill out a few papers.