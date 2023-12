Two of the world’s most iconic rock bands are joining together for a 2024 Summer tour.

Journey and Def Leppard will join forces to play in 23 cities across North America, ‘igniting the hearts and souls of fans and delivering a night of unforgettable rock anthems’.

Registration for presale tickets opens on Thursday, December 7 at 10 a.m. ET and tickets for the general public go on sale on December 15 at 10 a.m. local time. You can buy tickets HERE.

There will be limited VIP experiences available for both Def Leppard and Journey which offer everything from premium seats, personal photos with the band, exclusive merchandise, and more.

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!” said JOURNEY.

The Journey x Def Leppard 2024 Stadium Tour is promised to combine timeless classics and chart-topping hits all while celebrating the enduring spirit of rock ‘n’ roll. The concerts will feature timeless rock anthems and both Def Leppard’s and Journey’s greatest hits.

Full Tour Schedule:

July 06, 2024, St Louis, MO, Busch Stadium

July 10, 2024, Orlando, FL, Camping World Stadium

July 13, 2024, Atlanta, GA, Truist Park

July 15, 2024, Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

July 18, 2024, Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

July 20, 2024, Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

July 23, 2024, Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park

July 25, 2024, Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

July 27, 2024, Pittsburgh, PA, PNC Park

July 30, 2024, Cleveland, OH, Progressive Field Heart

Aug 02, 2024, Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre Heart

Aug 05, 2024, Boston, MA, Fenway Park Heart

Aug 07, 2024, Flushing, NY, Citi Field

Aug 12, 2024, Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field

Aug 14, 2024, Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park

Aug 16, 2024, San Antonio, TX, Alamodome

Aug 19, 2024, Minneapolis, MN, Target Field

Aug 23, 2024, Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field

Aug 25, 2024, Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium

Aug 28, 2024, San Francisco, CA, Oracle Park

Aug 30, 2024, San Diego, CA, Petco Park

Sep 04, 2024, Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park

Sep 08, 2024, Denver, CO, Coors Field

For more info or to buy tickets you can click HERE.