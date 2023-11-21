“Cleared for takeoff” airs Tuesday evening on WTAJ News at 5 and 11 p.m.

(WTAJ) — With Thanksgiving being one of the busiest travel holidays of the year, local airports and passengers are working diligently to make sure that they can get to where they are going on time.

Smaller airports like the ones in Altoona, Johnstown, DuBois, and Latrobe offer some conveniences like shorter security lines and cheap parking. But is the air service reliable? What’s the risk of getting stranded or missing your connecting flight?

We’ve been digging deep into the flight data to compare air carriers. We tracked nearly 1,000 flights in and out of our regional airports over the past three months. Tune into WTAJ news tonight at 5 p.m. to see the data that we have analyzed and what you need to know before you book your next trip.