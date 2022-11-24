CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers from DuBois United Methodist Church offered a free Thanksgiving meal to people in need.

The annual tradition began around 10 years ago by former Pastor Lance Tucker. This year there were 400 meals prepared to serve including dessert.

“It’s important because we want to have a welcoming presence for anyone who lives nearby and can’t get home with friends. It’s just we want to welcome our guests to feel that they have a nice home cooked thanksgiving meal,” Jean Cole Co-Chair of Thanksgiving Meal.

Talking to guests at the meal they were excited to not only enjoy it for free but also the chance to meet new people and be with friends.