CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The grills were sizzling at E-Z Dogs in Clarion County. A long line of customers at Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 got ready to fill their stomachs with hot dogs smothered with tasty toppings.

Ezra waves to his customers

Business owners Ezra Brooks and his mom Tanya just opened the hot dog stand, but the idea for it started a while back.

“Probably since he was in 6th or 7th grade I’ve been trying to think of what is he going to do after high school,” Tanya said. “I was looking for jobs for him and really saw the lack of employment opportunities. I follow a lot of other parents who are creating businesses for their kids with intellectual disabilities or down syndrome and so they inspired me to just look into doing that myself.”

Tanya had a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome when she was around 16 weeks pregnant with Ezra. She has fought for him not to be judged on his diagnosis, but on who he is as an individual. She hopes to spread an important message.

Ezra makes a hot dog

“We’re not all the same,” she explained. “We all have different capabilities and things that we can offer to society and that’s just what I really want for my son. That is one of the main reasons we are doing this. I want to inspire other parents too. I know that sometimes when they get that prenatal diagnosis they’re scared and there might be some challenges, but there is nothing to fear. You don’t have to be afraid of down syndrome. There is nothing to fear.”

While serving up hot dogs, they’re also raising money for the Morainbow Down syndrome Foundation in Nigeria. Tanya recently helped get funding for a child with down syndrome who needed heart surgery.

“It was very emotional for me,” Tanya said. “And I was like, ‘how can we keep this going? How can we continue to keep the funding so that another child there isn’t waiting for a surgery that they need?'”

Ezra serves a hot dog to his customers

If you stop by the stand, it is easy to see that Ezra makes time for his customers. He is loved, supported and valued by the community.

“Everybody knows Ezra,” Tanya said. “I think we are going to put that on a t-shirt.”

Ezra is so popular that they even have a nickname for him.

“The mayor,” Ezra said with a big smile.

“He just brings a lot of joy to people,” Tanya expressed.

Ezra is no stranger to the food industry. He also works at a local meat market, Hollenbaugh’s.

You can message E-Z Dogs about events by heading to their Facebook page.

