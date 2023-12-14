BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Safety on the road is a priority especially as more people travel for the holiday season.

AAA East Central honored 8 local police departments on Thursday for their outstanding efforts to increase road safety for all motorists.

Four Blair County departments received Platinum Awards, and an additional four departments were honored with gold and silver awards.

The Platinum awards were given to “Commendable Leaders” for their safety efforts and enforcement activities geared towards making communities safer. Platinum awards are the highest award that AAA can give and are nationally recognized.

“They go above and beyond, and we are so appreciative of that. And people might think, oh they pulled somebody over and gave them a ticket, but they might slow down, and that might save their life,” Terri Rae Anthony, a Safety Advisor with AAA East Central said.

The police departments that received the prestigious awards were the Blair County Sheriff’s Department, Duncansville, Hollidaysburg and Pennsylvania State Police Troop G.

“The men and women we have out there, they do a great job, so whether we got an award or not, is second seat to the fact of the job that’s being done. In our particular office, it’s great because we have a lot of folks that are out trying to make sure that our roadways stay safe,” Blair County Sheriff James Ott said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Gold awards, the second highest recognition to be given, were awarded to the Altoona Police Department, Greenfield Township Police Department and Logan Township Police Department. A Silver award was awarded to Penn State Altoona Police Department.