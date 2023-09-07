STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State Fall Career Days is back at the Bryce Jordan Center to help connect college students and recent alumni with employment and internship opportunities.

The career fair will take place September 12 – 15 and will be open to students daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A virtual fair will be held on September 28 at 4 p.m. for those unable to attend in-person or those looking for an extra opportunity to network.

With over 500 local and national employers already registered to attend, there is something for everyone. Each day will focus on different career categories that students are encouraged to explore in order to help them meet with organizations that match their qualifications.

Event details can be found on the Symplicity Jobs and Careers App, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store. Students can also register for the event through Symplicity but do not need to RSVP.

The full list of attending employers is available online. If you’re a recruiter looking to set up at the event, there is still time to register.