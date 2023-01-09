HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2023 Farm Show is officially underway! With so much to see, pet, and eat, it’s really easy to miss something – here is a look at some of the different businesses and associations that were set up at the Farm Show on Jan. 8, 2023.

The Pennsylvania Alpaca Owners & Breeders Association (PAOBA):

During Day 2 of the PA 2023 Farm Show, members of the Pennsylvania Alpaca Owners & Breeders Association (PAOBA), were seen weaving Alpaca fleece together into various shapes and sizes during their Fiber Arts demonstration. There are two types of Alpaca fleeces that are categorized based on how the fleece looks. Though there are two different fleece types, there is only one species of Alpaca. The two types of fleeces are referred to as:

Huacaya fleece – Puffy, dense, commonly referred to as a teddy bear.

Suri Fleece – Less dense, silky, and commonly compared to dreadlocks.

Susquehanna Woodturners Club:

The Susquehanna Woodturners Club was seen live and in action on Day 2 of the Farm Show, working on a small demonstration project to show the public how to safely and properly practice the art of woodturning. The Susquehanna Woodturners Club is a chapter of the American Association of Woodturners.

Stroopies:

The famous Lancaster-based, Stroopie Co. was seen on Day 2 of the Farm Show giving an in-person, behind-the-scenes look at how those delicious, ‘Authentic Dutch Stroopwaffles’ are made!

Lancaster Cast Iron:

Lancaster Cast Iron, founded in 2018, was seen with a large display on Day 2 of the 2023 Farm Show. Lancaster Cast Iron offers a wide variety of hand-crafted, top-of-the-line products from cast iron skillets, to wooden utensils, wooden cutting boards and serving trays, and a lot more!

King View Mead & Brother Monk Cider Works:

All of that walking around on Day 2 of the 2023 Farm Show may have you feeling a little thirsty – Pennsylvania-based King View Mead and Brother Monk Ciderworks might have what you need to quench your (adult) thirst. King View Mead started back in 2011 and began entering their meads into competitions back in 2015. Mead is one of the oldest alcoholic beverages around – and King View Mead offers dozens of flavors and options to choose from. Brother Monk Ciderworks was founded back in 2017 and is veteran owned. They specialize in brewing high-quality, hand-crafted hard ciders, wine, and also mead – all of their apple-based products are made using Pennsylvania-grown apples from their own orchard that is comprised of over 2,000 apple trees.

Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers:

The Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers, a non-profit organization, was seen on Day 2 of the 2023 Farm Show highlighting the different Pennsylvania-based potato farms – specifically, giving credit to the PA farmers who make it possible for all of us to enjoy some of our favorite chips! Overall, the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers is a vital link between potato growers and buyers.

National Museum of Industrial History:

The National Museum of Industrial History, located in Bethlehem, Pa., is giving Farm Show attendees a chance to take a walk through time while helping them to have a greater appreciation for where we are now. Showing off old-school steam-powered engines, while also letting attendees try out their old-style printing press.

Our sister station WHTM has full coverage of the PA Farm Show on our website.