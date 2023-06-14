ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A rainy day didn’t stop Altoona’s annual Flag Day ceremony in Heritage Plaza that honors Old Glory of Gospel Hill.

Flag Day is celebrated nationwide and commemorates the adoption of the united states flag on June 14, 1777.

Speakers at the ceremony had a common message. While the holiday itself isn’t as big as Memorial Day or Veteran’s Day, the American flag is always front and center on those days and recognized.

2023 also marks the 33rd anniversary of the Gospel Hill flag that overlooks Altoona. The history of Gospel Hill dates back to 1871 when it was part of a farm purchased by Altoona before being dedicated as a public park in 1907.

Those at the ceremony said the iconic flag has been a beacon for many residents in Altoona.