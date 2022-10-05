(WTAJ) — Family members of Flight 93 passengers who died on 9/11 will be running in the New York City Marathon to help raise funds for the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.

10 Friends of Flight 93 members that include Jennifer Bucco, Debby Bullentini, Alexis Conlon, Lee Daignault, Gordon Felt, Kathryn Felt, Jennifer Glick, Kiki Homer, Emily Shenkel and Kathy West will be running in the marathon on Nov. 6.

The organization said the family members who are running have raised almost $20,000 in funds that will be put toward enhancing the Western Overlook Project at the Memorial site. The fundraising goal is $25,000.

The Western Overlook is where family members were brought for their first look at the crash site in September 2001, according to the Friends of Flight 93. The goal is to reportedly enhance the visitor’s experience by creating a space where Rangers can do interpretive programs or visitors can sit, take in the sights and reflect on the events of 9/11.

More information about the marathon can be found on the Friends of Flight 93 website.