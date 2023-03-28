(WTAJ) — Spring is underway but Dairy Queen is gearing up for the summer with new Blizzards, but first, you have a chance to get your hands on $0.85 Blizzards!

In the ever-changing food world, companies nationwide frequently change out seasonal and/or limited-time-only menus, usually to much fanfare — but sometimes to great jeers, depending on what’s leaving the menu.

Fans can rejoice though as DQ is bringing back its creamy, marshmallowy, chocolatey, graham cracker-filled S’mores Blizzard to the summer lineup.

The company is also bringing back Cotton Candy and Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzards as well.

New to the lineup is an OREO Brookie Blizzard that has pieces of OREO cookies and brownies blended in that iconic DQ vanilla soft serve. There will be a Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard as well, but don’t worry, it’s not packed full of dog food bits. It’s described as “crispy peanut butter puppy show (cereal) pieces, peanut butter, and choco chunks blended with thee DQ soft serve.

Still looking for that $0.85 Blizzard deal? Don’t worry, we have you covered.

DQ is celebrating the creation of the iconic Blizzard Treats which dates back to 1985 with $0.85 Blizzards. The deal runs from April 10-23 and is ONLY available on the DQ mobile app.