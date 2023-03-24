CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The popular Mexican grill chain Chipotle is eyeing a new location in Richland.

While details surrounding the possible addition of a Chipotle are limited, Sally Evans, a spokesperson for Chipotle said the following.

“We are currently exploring opportunities to bring our real food to Johnstown, PA. Those are the only details I have to share right now.”

Kim Strayrook, Administrative Assistant, said site plans have been submitted to the Richland Township Planning Commission and were approved on March 14. Chipotle would be located next to the Dunkin Donuts along the 1400 block of Scalp Avenue.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Currently, a building permit has not been applied for, but the process is moving along, according to Strayrook.