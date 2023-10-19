SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Chipotle Mexican Grill is expected to open in Somerset next year and it will have a unique and convenient feature for customers.

Chipotle confirmed in an email to WTAJ that one of its Mexican grill locations will be opening in Somerset at some point in 2024. It will be located at 1180 North Center Avenue, which formerly housed a Kings Family Restaurant.

This location will feature the brand’s “Chipotlane” which is a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guest to conveniently pick up their digital orders without leaving their vehicles.

This comes roughly seven months after the popular chain announced plans to open a location in Richland, which is located in Cambria County.