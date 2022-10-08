ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A new restaurant is coming soon to town, taking over the former Phoenix Restaurant.

Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen or Cook’s Kitchen for short will be coming to the Phoenix Hotel soon. In a Facebook post on Friday, The Columns Banquet Center announced they’ve been working on adding a restaurant there for months and finally are.

Cook’s Kitchen will feature an entirely new menu, in addition to the name change, including breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

The menu will be similar to their sister company, LaJo’s, and include additional great items from their expanded menu.

While no official open date has been set, the company says they will be preparing over the next several weeks to prepare staff and the restaurant for their grand opening. For those interested in working there, message their Facebook Page.

In addition to the wide range of food options, there will be tons of healthy and gluten-free options.