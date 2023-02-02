FRISCO, Tx, (WTAJ) — Dr Pepper is mixing things up this February, as they’ve added their newest flavor to their collection.

Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream will be hitting store shelves nationwide later this month, becoming the only strawberry and cream-flavored dark soda on the market.

“Our expert team of flavor scientists are constantly innovating to bring to life new varieties that will surprise and delight treat seekers and our existing dedicated fans,” Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing John Alvarado said. “Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream is an exciting evolution for our brand’s flavor portfolio as it joins our permanent lineup alongside popular varieties such as Dr Pepper & Cream Soda and Dr Pepper Zero Sugar. We can’t wait for people to try this delicious new treat!”

Consumers can find the new drink, which mixes the original 23 flavors of Dr. Pepper with layers of strawberry and cream, in both regular and zero-sugar options. This includes 12 packs for both the regular and diet flavors and a 20 oz bottle for the regular.

Alvardo made a note that the new flavor will be a permanent addition to the Dr. Pepper catalog. It will join twelve other current Dr. Pepper flavors. In 2022, Dr. Pepper rerelease their Dark Berry flavor for a limited time in a promotion with singer/songwriter Barry Manilow. This will be the second Dr Pepper flavor with cream added.