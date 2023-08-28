(WTAJ) — Everyone loves a freebie and Pepsi is here to hook you up with a free drink starting today.

The company is kicking off its 125th birthday with 125 days of celebration, including giving everyone in America a free soft drink. You even have a chance to visit the Pespi 125 Diner in New York City.

Starting Monday, Aug. 28, you can score yourself a free Pepsi — up to $2.50 — just by showing your receipt. To claim your money, you have to text “PEPSI125” to 81234. You’ll need your physical receipt or a screenshot of your confirmation email if you bought it online that shows the Pepsi, retailer, and date of purchase.

The Pepsi must be purchased between Aug. 28 and Sept. 4. The receipt has to be sent to Pepsi no later than Sept. 11.

Rebates up to $2.50 will be paid via PayPal or Venmo.

Not only can you get a free Pepsi, but five lucky winners from outside of the New York City area will win a trip to its pop-up diner in October.

Pepsi is also set to unveil a pop-up diner in New York City called the Pepsi 125 Diner. The diner, described as “a unique and immersive restaurant experience,” will open from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26.

The company said that seatings will be booked in two-hour increments with tickets starting at $50 per person. It includes a full three-course meal, Pepsi beverages and cocktails (pending age verification), and a front-row seat for an immersive Pepsi experience.

On August 28, 1898, in New Bern, North Carolina, the company said that pharmacist Caleb Bradham renamed “Brad’s Drink,” his popular non-alcoholic digestif, “Pepsi-Cola.”

You can find more information, and all of the legal jargon (terms and conditions) by clicking here.