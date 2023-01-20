(WTAJ) — It’s ooey. It’s gooey. It’s cheesier than your cheesiest dad joke!
That’s right, it’s that famous classic comfort food — mac and cheese — and here’s where you can get some of the best bowls in Pennsylvania.
Mac and cheese has been nearly a staple to Americans for decades now. Whether you spend hours making and baking it from scratch or pop in a 3-minute microwavable bowl, it’s an absolute go-to dish for most.
While there are so many good variations to choose from, it’s even harder to pick the best mac and cheese, but here’s a handful of places, according to paeats.org, that have some of the best mac and cheese dishes in the state.
Northeast Pa.
Ale Mary’s – Scranton
Scratch Kitchen & Anthracite Room – Plains
The Charcuterie – Stroudsburg
Twigs Cafe – Tunkhannock
Lehigh Valley
Copperhead Grille – Allentown and Bethlehem
The People’s Kitchen – Bethlehem
The Mint – Bethlehem
Mesa Mexican – Easton
Southeast Pa.
The Lucky Well – Philadelphia, Ambler, and Warrington
Mac Mart – Philadelphia
Epicurean Garage – Chester Springs
Ram’s Head Bar & Grill – West Chester
You can add almost anything to mac and cheese too. Chicken, hot dogs, ground beef or sausage, veggies, sauces and more. If you can dream it, you can make it with mac and cheese — even pancakes it would seem!
South Central Pa.
Double C – Lancaster
Queen’s BBQ and Southern Cuisine – Harrisburg
The Fig & Barrel Pub – York
Forrest’s Feed Co – Hummelstown
North Central Pa.
US Hotel Tavern – Hollidaysburg
Carver’s Deli – State College
Mountaineer Lounge – Williamsport
The Hublersburg Inn – Hublersburg
Western Pa.
Quality Time & Carryout – New Brighton
The Pub Chip Shop – Pittsburgh
Carmi Soul Food – Pittsburgh
La Bella – Erie
From brisket to lobster or even if you don’t eat meat, there are some mac and cheese gems hidden across Pennsylvania. To see PAeats.org’s full comments on each eatery, you can click here.