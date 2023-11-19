(WTAJ) – It was Thanksgiving of 1995 in Las Vegas, Nevada when a family of six sat down to attend a Thanksgiving dinner at a private residence.

The cook had spent the morning preparing a 13-pound turkey they had thawed the day prior. The turkey, still partially frozen, was removed from it’s overnight accommodation in the refrigerator and the cook got busy filling the turkey with stuffing made from bread, the giblets and raw eggs.

The turkey was popped into the oven set at 350°F for an hour before being turned back to 300°F for four hours to finish cooking. After the five hours in the oven, the turkey’s exterior was browned. The stuffing was removed and both were served to the hungry bellies at the dinner table.

Five days later, the county coroner’s office notified the Clark County Health District of a death suspected to have resulted from foodborne illness after one of the dinner guests was found comatose at home and later died from dehydration and sepsis.

It was discovered that all six persons who attended this dinner, as well as a seventh individual who enjoyed some leftovers, had an onset of abdominal cramps, vomiting and diarrhea, leading to two of them being hospitalized for dehydration. Stool cultures obtained from all three yielded positive results for Salmonella.

Salmonella is a bacilli, or a rod-shaped, disease-causing bacterium, and there are over 2,300 serotypes of bacteria included in the Salmonella family. Salmonellosis is the infection caused by one of these bacteria, and, according to the CDC, is cause of an estimated 1.4 million cases of foodborne illness and more than 400 deaths annually.

Raw meats and poultry, like the turkey your family might be enjoying this Thanksgiving, can be contaminated with Salmonella and other germs that can make you sick. But with proper preparation, and post-dinner clean-up, your turkey can be both delicious and safe.

How do I properly thaw my turkey?

The first step is safely preparing your turkey is to thaw it correctly.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, a turkey is safe indefinitely while it is frozen. However, as soon as it begins to thaw, any bacteria that may been present before freezing can begin to grow again.

Immediately after buying your turkey at the store, you should take it home and store it in the freezer. If the turkey is left thawing, or left outside of a safe temperature, for more than two hours, it is unsafe to consume. Even though the center of the package may still be frozen, the outer layer of the food is in the “Danger Zone,” between 40°F and 140°F, where foodborne bacteria multiply rapidly.

Therefore, the center of your Thanksgiving feast must be kept at a safe temperature – even during “the big thaw.”

These are three safe ways to thaw your turkey, and other frozen meats and poultry:

Refrigerator Thawing

Thawing your turkey in the refrigerator requires the most amount of time but the least amount of effort. So if you’ve planned ahead, this may be your best option.

To thaw your bird, place it in a container to prevent the juices from dripping on other foods and place it in a refrigerator set at or below 40°F.

The only catch to this method – you must allow approximately 24 hours for each four to five pounds of turkey in order for it to be completely thawed by the time you need to put it in the oven.

The refrigerator thawing times for a whole turkey are:

4 to 12 pounds – 1 to 3 days

12 to 16 pounds – 3 to 4 days

16 to 20 pounds – 4 to 5 days

20 to 24 pounds – 5 to 6 days

Once the turkey is thawed, it can remain in the refrigerator for one or two days before cooking, allowing you a little more wiggle room with this method.

Cold Water Thawing

This method requires monitoring every 30 minutes, but can thaw your turkey out in 12 or fewer hours. So if you find yourself being thrust into cooking Thanksgiving dinner the day before, this method could work for you.

First, make the turkey is in a leak-proof plastic bag to prevent any cross-contamination and to prevent the turkey from absorbing water. Then submerge the wrapped turkey in cold water. The cold water will need to be changed every 30 minutes until the turkey is thawed to keep it at a safe temperature to prevent the growth of illness causing bacteria.

The cold water thawing times for a whole turkey are:

4 to 12 pounds – 2 to 6 hours

12 to 16 pounds – 6 to 8 hours

16 to 20 pounds – 8 to 10 hours

20 to 24 pounds – 10 to 12 hours

Turkey thawed using this method must be cooked immediately after thawing.

Microwave Thawing

If you plan to thaw your turkey in the microwave (if it fits), you might want to dig out that user manual you’ve never read. To defrost a turkey in the microwave, follow the manufacturer’s instructions. You must cook the turkey immediately after thawing it by this method though as some parts of the turkey may become warm and begin to cook in the microwave.

How do I cook my turkey?

There are many variables that can affect the roasting time of a whole turkey such as if it’s stuffed, where the oven rack is positioned or if the oven temperature is inaccurate.

Because of these differences, the only way to make sure a turkey is cooked properly is to use a food thermometer.

When the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 165°F, any foodborne illness causing bacteria will have been destroyed and your turkey is safe to eat. According to the CDC, to make sure you are properly temping your turkey, you should insert a food thermometer into three places: the thickest part of the breast, where body and thigh join aiming toward the thigh, and where body and wing join aiming toward the wing. All three of these places must be at a temperature of 165°F.

The safest way to cook a turkey is by following these steps:

Set the oven temperature no lower than 325°F. Preheating is not necessary. Be sure the turkey is completely thawed. If it’s still a little frozen, see above for safe thawing mathods. Place turkey breast-side up on a flat wire rack in a shallow roasting pan two to two and a half inches deep. If you wanted to tent the bird with aluminum foil, it can be placed loosely over the breast of the turkey for the first hour to hour and a half, then remove it for browning. Or the tent can placed over the turkey after the turkey has reached the desired golden brown color. Cook until the turkey has an internal temperature of 165°F.

While you can cook your stuffing inside your turkey, it is not recommended. For optimum safety, your stuffing should be cooked in a casserole. But, if you do want to stuff your turkey, stuff it loosely and keep in mind that additional time is required for the turkey and stuffing to reach a safe minimum internal temperature.

Although your turkey is not done until it has reached an internal temperature of 165°F, here are some approximate cook times for your turkey in an oven set at325°F:

Unstuffed (time in hours)

4 to 6 lb. breast — 1 1/2 to 2 1/4

6 to 8 lb. breast — 2 1/4 to 3 1/4

8 to 12 lbs. — 2 3/4 to 3

12 to 14 lbs. — 3 to 3 3/4

14 to 18 lbs. — 3 3/4 to 4 1/4

18 to 20 lbs. — 4 1/4 to 4 1/2

20 to 24 lbs. — 4 1/2 to 5

Stuffed (time in hours)

8 to 12 lbs. — 3 to 3 1/2

12 to 14 lbs. — 3 1/2 to 4

14 to 18 lbs. — 4 to 4 1/4

18 to 20 lbs. — 4 1/4 to 4 3/4

20 to 24 lbs. — 4 3/4 to 5 1/4

While many other ways of cooking turkeys have grown in popularity over the past several years, it is important to note that minimum internal temperature for a safe turkey using these methods is still 165°F.

A very important step throughout the entire cooking process though is to wash your hands and your kitchen surfaces. Drops of juice that come off of a raw turkey could be contaminated.

“When wrestling to get a 20-pound bird out of the wrapping, drops of raw turkey juice are likely to get everywhere, including on your hands and on your counter,” senior food safety extension specialist at the Penn State University’s Department of Food Science Martin Bucknavage said. “After getting the turkey into the pan, clean all surfaces with warm soapy water. You can also follow this up with a bit of sanitizing using a light chlorine solution.”

How do I safely store leftover turkey (because leftovers are my favorite part)?

Handling food safely after your Thanksgiving meal makes it possible for you to enjoy safe – and tasty – leftovers.

According to the USDA, all leftovers should be stored within two hours of cooking. The best way to do this is to divide them into smaller portions and refrigerate or freeze them in covered shallow containers so they cool quickly.

While it may seem easier to just throw the whole bird in the fridge after you’ve finished eating, a whole turkey will take too long to cool down to a safe temperature, which will give foodborne illness causing bacteria a chance to multiply. A turkey must be portioned to ensure a quick cooling time in the fridge.

Your turkey Must be stored at 40°F or colder within two hours of cooking, or, if you’re traveling home after dinner, within one hour if it was exposed for any length of time to a temperature higher than 90°F, such as in a hot car.

You’ll want to freeze any leftovers that you don’t plan to eat within three to four days, as after this time, they will no longer be safe to consume. Any leftovers that you freeze will be best if they are consumed within two to sixth months.

While many people use their leftover turkey in recipes such as casseroles and soups, the same rules will still apply for the proper storage of those dishes.

What to do if I get sick?

Salmonella illness can be serious and certain individuals, such as children younger than five and adults age 65 and older, are more likely to have more severe cases.

Foods that are contaminated with Salmonella or other harmful germs usually look, taste and smell normal. Most people are not aware that they have come into contact with Salmonella until they begin experiencing symptoms.

Symptoms of Salmonella can start anywhere from six hours to six days after infection. They include diarrhea that can be bloody, fever and stomach cramps. While most people recover within four to seven days without antibiotic treatment, you should call your doctor if you experience:

diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody stools

Prolonged vomiting that prevents you from keeping liquids down

Signs of dehydration such as making very little urine, dry mouth and throat or dizziness when standing up

Most people who get salmonellosis will recover completely, however, a small number of people may develop what is known as Reiter’s syndrome which can last for months or years. This illness can cause chronic arthritis that is difficult to treat and may be accompanied by eye irritation and painful urination.

While the only way to prevent getting sick with Salmonella is to avoid the bacteria, with proper food preparation, storage and cleaning habits, you can enjoy a healthy and happy holiday season.