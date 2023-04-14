PLANO, Tx (WTAJ) — Fans of beef jerky and meat sticks are in for a spicy treat as Jack Link’s has partnered with Frito-Lay.

Four new spicy snacks are available now in stores nationwide and online if you dare. Through their partnership, Jack Link’s will soon sell Flamin’ Hot and Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili flavored beef jerky and meat sticks.

“It takes legendary brands like Jack Link’s and Frito-Lay to create innovative offerings that truly level up the snacking experience,” Leslie Vesper, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay said. “We know our snack fans are loyal to the iconic flavors we’ve created across our Frito-Lay brands, so this is the perfect opportunity to bring bold flavors in a new form. I can’t wait for jerky and meat stick lovers to experience these new products that will take their taste buds to the next dimension of snacking.”

They are also launching a #FlavorRevealContest, a twist on a gender reveal, to offer a chance to the “The Ultimate Snack Registry.”

From now until April 28, snackers are invited to participate in the #FlavorRevealContest on TikTok. The winning video will be awarded tons of goodies including a custom-branded gaming system, snowboard and helmet, lounging swag, a branded gaming chair and $10,000 in cash.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information about the collaboration, visit their website.