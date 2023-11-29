PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO (WTAJ) — Kraft is at it again, this time breaking up mac and cheese, it’s a real travesty. However, fear not, the traditional mac and cheese is here to stay, but the popular brand is also launching its first-ever plant-based mac and cheese.

Kraft Heinz alongside TheNotCompany, Inc. is launching “NotMac&Cheese”, a vegan plant-based mac and cheese. This is the third creation between Kraft Heinz and TheNotCompany to date as the two companies.

According to a release from the company, the plant-based industry is continuing to grow, especially in the better-for-you mac & cheese category. However, less than 30% of plant-based mac and cheese buyers are repeat purchasers due to disliking taste and texture.

The Kraft Heinz Not Company aims to create a plant-based product for customers that tastes great. NotMac&Cheese will be available in Kraft’s original flavor and white cheddar style.

The Kraft Heinz Not Company launches KRAFT NotMac&Cheese, the first-ever, plant-based KRAFT Mac & Cheese in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Kraft Heinz Not Company creates plant-based versions of fan-favorite foods that taste like the real thing, yet don’t require people to drastically change their eating habits,” Lucho Lopez-May, CEO, The Kraft Heinz Not Company, said. “NotCo brings its revolutionary AI technology that has a proven track record in creating mouthwatering plant-based foods to KRAFT – the beloved mac & cheese brand that sells over a million boxes every day. Leveraging the strengths of both companies, we’re offering the creamy and comforting experience KRAFT Mac & Cheese fans have loved for over 85 years – without the dairy.”

The plant-based mac and cheese is rolling out to stores nationwide now through early 2024.

Earlier this year the Kraft Heinz Not Company released its first vegan cheese singles (NotCheese Slices) and NotMayo.