PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO (WTAJ) — For the first time ever, Kraft is bringing their Deluxe mac & cheese offerings to the freezer aisle.

Kraft is releasing two different flavors of their popular Deluxe mac and cheese in frozen form. The Deluxe Frozen will be available in Original Cheddar or Four Cheese with the products rolling out at major stores nationwide.

The Deluxe Frozen is a single-serve meal that features perfectly cooked macaroni pasta covered in a creamy, homestyle cheese sauce and topped with real cheddar cheese, according to Kraft.

Photo Credit: Kraft Heinz Company

According to a 2020 study by Farm Rich, more people are turning to their favorite comfort foods than ever before. Additionally, with life becoming increasingly busy, most people are grabbing frozen foods for convenience, according to a survey done by Acosta. With this in mind, Kraft wanted to bring their fans the same famous mac and cheese in a new frozen option.

“At KRAFT Mac & Cheese, we believe in the positive power of comfort,” Rachel Drof, Director of Brand Communications, KRAFT Mac & Cheese, said. “As we look to create new offerings, we lead with comfort as our north star. With the new Deluxe Frozen offering, we are excited to invite our busy fans to a Deluxified experience and to take their comfort to the next level.”

The Deluxe Frozen is not all that Kraft is bringing this May. As temperatures are rising, Kraft wants customers to be comfortable when visiting the freezer section, so for a limited time, they are releasing Frozen (A)isle Sweaters to keep you warm while you shop.

These sweaters are inspired by the classic “Fair Isle” sweater design, according to Kraft, and feature a lush and comfortable swear base, with an iconic noodle smile. The Frozen (A)isle Sweaters are available for pre-order now for $19.99 on Amazon while supplies last