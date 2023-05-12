(WTAJ) — Most Americans enjoy a bag of chips with their sandwich, but what if your chips tasted just like it? Lay’s newest flavors have got you covered.

Just in time for summer, Lay’s has launched three new sandwich-inspired chips that are available now nationwide. Customers can have their choice of the three new flavors.

Lay’s BLT Sandwich combines the flavors of smoky bacon and tomato in a savory, crisp spin on one of America’s most beloved sandwiches.

Lay's Wavy Cuban Sandwich combines the traditional flavors of pork and cheddar cheese in a fresh take on a classic sandwich.

BAKED Lay's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich is the first limited-time offering ever for BAKED Lay's and delivers flavors of cheese and zesty buffalo sauce.

Photo: COURTESY OF LAY’S

Lay’s fans are known to eat chips with their sandwiches, so as part of the new chip release they want to know if is it best to keep the #ChipIN or #ChipOUT of the sandwich. Those interested in letting Lay’s know their stance can join in using the hashtag on TikTok.