(WTAJ) – The season of giving is upon us, and for the third year in a row, the platform Ibotta is back with deals to make the holiday season a little bit easier on shoppers’ budgets.

Starting Tuesday Nov. 1, Ibotta’s fan-favorite Thanksgiving campaign is once again offering consumers savings on all the classic Thanksgiving staples, including a free turkey and popular side dishes.

This year’s free Thanksgiving dinner offer can be redeemed at participating retailers nationwide using the Ibotta app from 11/1 – 11/23, while supplies last.

With grocery prices up 13.5 percent from last year, this program allows shoppers to combat inflation without having to sacrifice celebrations with family and friends.

Clarifying details for the campaign:

New Savers will have access to these 100% cash back offers at sign-up, starting 11/1. The bundle includes a Butterball Turkey, Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes, Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix, McCormick Gravy Mix, and Libby’s Green Beans. Note, Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce will replace Bob Evans potatoes once stock runs out.

For existing Savers, the turkey and sides will be locked behind bonuses that are available 11/1-11/18 and based on a certain number of redemptions. By completing the “turkey bonus,” the turkey offer and the “sides bonus” will become available. The sides bundle for existing Savers includes McCormick gravy mix, Jiffy corn muffin mix, and Ocean Spray cranberry sauce. If a user doesn’t complete the turkey bonus by 11/18, a “last chance” sides bonus will be available from 11/18-11/23. Note, the number of redemptions needed to unlock each bonus will vary user to user.

The value of the cash back reward will be determined based on the value of the Products you purchased. The maximum value of the reward for new Savers is $21.15, and $18.05 for existing Savers.

This year’s program will not be exclusive to any retailer, so Savers can shop the offers at any of their favorite retailers (in-store, pickup, or for delivery).

“When we first started this program, we were trying to ‘do well by doing good,’ helping our community as we all dealt with the impact of the pandemic. We’ve been lucky enough to provide almost 10 million Thanksgiving meals to our community since we began our Free Thanksgiving program,” Richard Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer of Ibotta said. “This year, we know our Savers are dealing with rising prices in an unprecedented way and being more budget-conscious, doing whatever they can to stretch their spending. This program couldn’t come at a better time, and we’re proud to give back to our community by working with our partners to provide more at a time when every meal, and every penny, counts.”

As part of the third annual Thanksgiving campaign, Ibotta is also making a donation to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, which will help to secure food across their network.

This donation will help provide 750,000 meals for people experiencing food insecurity in America this holiday season.

This is an extension of Ibotta’s ongoing partnership with the organization, which has already helped to provide 750,000 meals in 2022 – with the Thanksgiving donation bringing the total to 1.5 million meals this year.

“As we approach a season often associated with food and family, nearly 34 million people, including 9 million children, are facing hunger and continue to feel the devastating impacts of rising food costs,” Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America said. “And it’s support from partners, like Ibotta, that reminds us that in the fight against hunger, we are not alone. We’re grateful for their contribution and dedication to helping neighbors in need.”

To learn more about this year’s Thanksgiving program, including full redemption instructions, click here.