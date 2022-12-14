(WTAJ) — OREO is adding to its gluten-free collection with a new mint chocolate cookie this winter season.

The classic mint-flavored OREOs will be available in stores for the first time ever using gluten-free flour starting in January 2023. In 2021, OREO released both their original and Double Stuf cookies to launch their gluten-free collection.

Earlier this year OREO announced a limited edition “Snickerdoodle” flavor that featured a snickerdoodle base and cinnamon creme.